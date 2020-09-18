Global  
 

Hurricane Delta slams into Mexico near Cancun

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:02s
Hurricane Delta rapidly lost strength before landfall near top Caribbean getaway Cancun on Wednesday, potentially saving the area's hotels, condos and Mayan indigenous villages from an onslaught threatened when it was a menacing Category 4 storm.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 110 miles-per-hour, Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday near the Mexican resort town of Cancun as a Category 2 storm.

The hurricane had rapidly lost strength before making landfall from category 4 strength but residents still woke up to destruction: palm trees were uprooted and businesses in the tourist hotspot were damaged.

Since Monday, locals have formed long lines at supermarkets to load up on food and shop workers boarded up windows.

While tourists -- like Blake Greer from Texas -- scrambled to leave the area.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOURIST FROM TEXAS, BLAKE GREER, SAYING:''We're trying to leave because of the hurricane.

We're just trying to get out of here." Delta is expected to bring dangerous storm surge of up to 9 feet to the Yucatan Peninsula before re-emerging in the Gulf of Mexico.

Once over open water, Delta is expected to gather strength again before heading toward the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi later this week.




Air bridges: Poland and Turkey added to quarantine list [Video]

Air bridges: Poland and Turkey added to quarantine list

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as it's announced that arrivals from Poland,Turkey and three Caribbean islands will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

'England have to give something back' - West Indies coach Simmons

 West Indies coach Phil Simmons hopes England will return the favour and tour the Caribbean in the near future.
BBC News

Maya peoples Maya peoples People of southern Mexico and northern Central America

Archaeologists in Mexico find first Mayan slave ship [Video]

Archaeologists in Mexico find first Mayan slave ship

Mexican scientists recently identified the vessel, as 'La Union', believed to have gone down in September 1861.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:55Published

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Water now safe in city where boy died from brain-eating amoeba

 A boil-water notice lifted in Lake Jackson, Texas, where six-year-old Josiah McIntyre succumbed to the parasite.
CBS News

Cuties: Netflix faces Texas legal battle over film's 'lewd' dancing

 A grand jury indicts the streaming service for the alleged "lewd exhibition" of under-age children.
BBC News

Netflix faces indictment in Texas over controversial French film 'Cuties'

 Netflix Inc is facing a criminal charge in a Texas county for promoting lewd visuals of a child in the French film "Cuties", according to a statement from Tyler..
WorldNews

Yucatán Peninsula Yucatán Peninsula Peninsula in North America

Hurricane Delta Barrels Toward Mexico

 The category 3 storm is expected to hit the Yucatán Peninsula on Wednesday before heading to the northern Gulf Coast at the end of the week.
NYTimes.com

Hurricane Delta could slam Mexico's Yucatan as Category 4 storm

 Forecasters say it's likely to head to Louisiana after hitting resort-studded part of Mexico.
CBS News

Gulf of Mexico Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, forecast to hit US Gulf Coast on Friday

 Hurricane Delta hit Mexico on Wednesday as an extremely dangerous Category 2 storm. It's expected to strengthen when it hits the US on Friday.
USATODAY.com

Mississippi Mississippi State in the United States

Trump on his treatment of Christine Blasey Ford at rally: "It doesn't matter. We won."

 President Trump tells 60 Minutes if he hadn't made a speech in Mississippi in which he imitated Christine Blasey Ford, his Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh,..
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: Massive airline layoffs could begin today; Mississippi ends mask mandate in most places; India reports 86K new cases

 India is on track to surpass U.S. as the most-infected country. Layoffs could begin Thursday in airline industry. 206K US deaths. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

