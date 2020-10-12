Global  
 

Facebook to ban posts about Holocaust denial

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Facebook to ban posts about Holocaust denial

Facebook to ban posts about Holocaust denial

The move is the company's latest attempt to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation ahead of the US presidential election.View on euronews


