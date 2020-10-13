COVID vaccine trial on hold after unexplained illness
Johnson & Johnson is hitting pause on its COVID-19 vaccine trial as a volunteer participant of the study has developed an "unexplained illness."
J&J pauses Covid vaccine trial after unexplained illness | Oneindia NewsJohnson and Johnson had to pause its clinical trials for a coronavirus candidate vaccine after a participant developed an unexplained illness. This comes after AstraZeneca's trials for its candidate..
J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to illnessJohnson & Johnson said on Monday it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile..
Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine TrialsThe company explained that one of its volunteers came down with an unexplained illness. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports