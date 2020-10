Another coronavirus vaccine trial on hold Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:58s - Published 4 minutes ago Another coronavirus vaccine trial on hold Another major COVID-19 vaccine trial is now on hold. The news comes as hospitalizations rise in all but seven states. ABC's Mona Kosar Abdi has the latest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE NEWS COMES ASHOSPITALIZATIONS RISE IN ALLBUT SEVEN STATES.ABC'S MONA KOSAR ABDI HAS THELATEST.THIS MORNING -- THE FIGHTAGAINST COVID FACING A NEWSETBACK AS ANOTHER MAJOR DRUGTRIAL IS PUT ON HOLD.PHARMACEUTICAL GIANT, ELILILLY, PAUSING PHASE-THREE OFTESTING ON ITS ANTIBODYON MONDAY -- JOHNSON ANDJOHNSON PAUSED ITS PHASE 3VACCINE TRIAL BECAUSE OF ANUNEXPLAINED ILLNESS.SOT - DR.WILLIAM SCHAFFNER // VANDERBILTUNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE"THE VERY FACT THAT THE TRIALHAS BEEN PAUSED AND THE DATAARE BEING REVIEWED IS A VERYGOOD THING.IT SHOWS YOU THAT THE SYSTEMTHAT WE HAVE IN PLACE TOMONITOR THE SAFETY OF THEVACCINES AND THE RIGOROUSCONDUCT OF THE TRIAL IS INPLACE AND IT'S WORKING.(GFX 1) IT COMES AS 34 STATESREPORT NEW INCREASES IN CASES.(GFX 2) CONNECTICUT NOW SEEINGITS HIGHEST LEVEL OF INFECTIONSINCE JUNE.(GFX 3) OFFICIALS IN MICHIGANNOW WARNING THE STATE MAY BESEEING A SECOND WAVE.AND HOSPITALS IN OKLAHOMA ONTHE BRINK - DOCTORS SAY EVERYI-C-U BED IN OKLAHOMA CITY ISTAKEN.WHILE IN WISCONSIN -- SOT - DR.BENJAMIN WESTON // MILWAUKEEEMERGENCY MANAGEMENT MEDICALDIRECTOR WE'RE SEEING A PERFECTSTORM MORE THAN THREE-THOUSANDNEW CASES-- AND A RECORD NUMBEROF DEATHS REPORTED TUESDAY.DOCTORS WARNING EVERYONE TOKEEP THEIR GUARD UP...BENJAMIN WESTON // MILWAUKEEEMERGENCY MANAGEMENT MEDICALDIRECTOR WE SEE THIS CYCLEWHERE CASES COME DOWN A BIT,PEOPLE GET COMPLACENT, THENCASES GO BACK UP AS THERE'S ALOOSENING SOT - DR.ASHISH JHA // BROWN UNIVERSITYSCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH WESHOULDN'T BE CAVALIER.SOT - STEVE BELLONE // SUFFOLKCOUNTY EXECUTIVE "WE HAVE NOTSEEN AN EVENT LIKE THIS BEFOREAT ANY TIME THROUGHOUT THISPANDEMIC." NEAR NEW YORK CITYMEANWHILE HEALTH OFFICIALS SAYNEW OUTBREAKS IN OFFICES AROUNDBOSTON COULD BE LINKED TOCARPOOLING MONA KOSAR ABDI,ABC NEWS, NEW YORKHERE IN NEVADA--- THEPERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE TEST





You Might Like Related news from verified sources Coronavirus treatment trials halted over safety concerns Eli Lilly has suspended tests on a coronavirus antibody treatment over a potential safety concern....

CBS News - Published 15 hours ago





Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources COVID vaccine trial on hold after unexplained illness



Johnson & Johnson is hitting pause on its COVID-19 vaccine trial as a volunteer participant of the study has developed an "unexplained illness." Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:30 Published 1 day ago The White House blocks new FDA guidelines



The White House has blocked new guidelines from the FDA that could have made COVID-19 vaccines safer. The agency wanted vaccine developers to follow trial participants for two months after they.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 1 week ago New promising results from Moderna vaccine trial



Some promising news coming from the Moderna vaccine trial. Researchers say it appears to create a strong immune response in older people, as well as younger adults. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 2 weeks ago