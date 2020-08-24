Global  
 

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA

Confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19.

The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus.

It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in isolation.

The star footballer has been dropped from Portugal's squad for Nations League match.

Ronaldo played in 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week.

Portuguese soccer said Ronaldo's result prompted tests for the rest of the Portugal squad.

It confirmed that everyone else in the team tested negative.

The squad was scheduled to practice on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon.

Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.


Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss next match against Sweden

 Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, two days after Portugal's 0-0 tie with France in the UEFA Nations League.
USATODAY.com
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive forcoronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed. The 35-year-oldis said to be “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, with nofurther positive tests reported in the squad ahead of Wednesday’s NationsLeague match against Sweden. The PFF confirmed in a statement: “Following thepositive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning,all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for trainingthis afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19, Sent Home to Isolate

 Cristiano Ronaldo -- arguably the most famous athlete in the world -- has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Portuguese Football Association. He's..
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Watch: Robert Pattinson joins The Batman shoot in UK post Covid-19 recovery [Video]

Watch: Robert Pattinson joins The Batman shoot in UK post Covid-19 recovery

The cast and crew of Matt Reeves' The Batman was seen on sets of the movie in UK. Lead star Robert Pattinson was spotted filming with the rest of the cast. Colin Farrell, John Torturro and Zoe Kravitz were also spotted on the sets among others. Videos from the shoot show Pattinson walking up a grand building with others. The film's shoot was halted after Pattinson had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The shooting for The Batman movie was resumed in mid-September. Pattinson, 34, is best known for his breakout role in the vampire movie series Twilight.

Govt exploring various options on financing Covid-19 vaccine development: Health secretary

 Advanced market commitments or providing financial help to firms for conducting research and development and clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine are options that..
Cuomo warns of "more restrictions" if COVID hot spots flare up

 With coronavirus cases rising across the country, New York's governor tells "CBS This Morning" how he's handling outbreaks in his state.
Portugal Country in Southwestern Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal and Juventus forward tests positive for coronavirus

 Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation announces.
UEFA Nations League International association football tournament

England v Denmark: Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier out of Nations League game

 Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Uefa Nations League game between England and Denmark.
Chilwell & Trippier to miss Denmark game after leaving England squad

 Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Uefa Nations League game between England and Denmark.
Spain national football team National association football team representing Spain

Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours [Video]

Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara butsays there is no interest in the Bayern Munich man despite transferspeculation linking him to the club.

Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

 Ronaldo was supposed to play against Sweden on Wednesday, but he was dropped from the match.
Documentary claims to show North Korea trying to dodge sanctions

 Sweden and Denmark said they would alert the U.N. and are "deeply concerned" about the revelations the film.
Lisbon Capital of Portugal

Portugal registers 1,090 new COVID-19 cases

 LISBON, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Portugal recorded 1,090 COVID-19...
Trial of Football Leaks creator kicks off in Portugal [Video]

Trial of Football Leaks creator kicks off in Portugal

Rui Pinto's trial begins in Lisbon with the creater of Football Leaks facing 90 charges including unauthorised access to data, violation of correspondence and attempted extortion.

Bayern Munich arrive at the airport in Lisbon with the Champions League trophy [Video]

Bayern Munich arrive at the airport in Lisbon with the Champions League trophy

Bayern prepare to leave Portugal with the Champions League trophy

Bayern fans celebrate in Lisbon [Video]

Bayern fans celebrate in Lisbon

Bayern Munich fans celebrate Champions League title after beating Paris Saint German in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

The footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 will now miss his country's Nations League match against Sweden.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tests negative for COVID-19 [Video]

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tests negative for COVID-19

Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced his COVID-19 test returned a negative result. The Governor was tested on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution after a member of his staff based in the..

