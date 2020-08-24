Global  
 

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA

Confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19.

The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus.

It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in isolation.

The star footballer has been dropped from Portugal's squad for Nations League match.

Ronaldo played in 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week.

Portuguese soccer said Ronaldo's result prompted tests for the rest of the Portugal squad.

It confirmed that everyone else in the team tested negative.

The squad was scheduled to practice on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon.

Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.


Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Portugal Portugal Country in Southwestern Europe


UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League International association football tournament

Spain national football team Spain national football team National association football team representing Spain

Sweden Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula

Lisbon Lisbon Capital of Portugal

