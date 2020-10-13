That means that the average retiree can expect to see an increase of $19.68 per month.

In June of 2020, the average retiree received a benefit of $1,514.

According to Business Insider, the Social Security Administration announced its annual cost-of-living increase on Tuesday, October 13th.

Americans collecting Social Security will see their benefits increase by 1.3% in 2021.

Better Than A Kick In The Check: Social Security Admin Announces 2021 COLA Increase

Sebastián Berruetta RT @UruguayanHeroes : Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone was asked if he has ever seen a better bicycle kick goal than Ronaldo's. Cholo r… 3 days ago

Vostik Good morning everyone. No better day than today to get started on this week’s progress. Remember to take time to ch… https://t.co/3mY5raTsAZ 2 days ago

Mahlori Mahlaule RT @Masandawana : No better way to kick off our DStv Premiership campaign than with a W!✅ Check out yesterday's winning pics 📸 https://t.co… 2 days ago

Hunter Walterman What better way to kick off early voting in Maryland than to find out about what's on the ballot? I talked to… https://t.co/nIatgZuJ4d 2 days ago

colorlabprivatelabel Kick off Fall with these New Frosts. Pretty in Pink is better than ever with these four new Frosts! Check out the… https://t.co/LrynaQwS4H 1 day ago

Renay Johnson RT @BlairSportsGuy : What better way to kick off early voting in Maryland than to find out about what's on the ballot? I talked to @EvanMGla … 20 hours ago