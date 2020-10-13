Better Than A Kick In The Check: Social Security Admin Announces 2021 COLA Increase
Americans collecting Social Security will see their benefits increase by 1.3% in 2021.
According to Business Insider, the Social Security Administration announced its annual cost-of-living increase on Tuesday, October 13th.
In June of 2020, the average retiree received a benefit of $1,514.
That means that the average retiree can expect to see an increase of $19.68 per month.