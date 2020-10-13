Horror Show: AMC May Be Bone Dry Of Cash At Year's End

Gizmodo reports ailing theater chain AMC might be totally broke by the end of 2020.

In financial filings, the company disclosed on Tuesday that it may require 'additional sources of liquidity or increases in attendance levels' to survive.

In other words, it'll need more cash or more butts on seats--or both.

The company cites low attendance and a delayed movie release schedule during the coronavirus pandemic.

If those don’t change, AMC may pursue additional debt and equity financing, renegotiations with landlords, asset sales, or joint ventures.

They're not alone.

Competitor Regal Cinemas has also disclosed it will need fresh funds by early 2021 if the winter results in 'prolonged' shutdowns.