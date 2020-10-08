IPL 2020: Going forward, hoping good score on board, says SRH Coach

Global  
 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13.

Williamson's fifty went into vain as SRH hurtled to a 20-run defeat.

SRH coach Trevor Bayliss over team's defeat said, "We have got some good young players, we are trying to get some experienced in the middle order.

We have done well in the last few years scoring runs at the top in the order.

It's probably more difficult battling conditions here in Dubai than back home." He further said, "Obviously, Shahbaz Nadeem coming in and played his first game and did pretty well.

Sandeep Sharma is getting his confidence.

Kane Williamson keeps scoring runs and is very consistent.

We expect the runs going forward and hoping good score on the board." Irrespective of the loss, SRH remained on the fifth position in the points table.


