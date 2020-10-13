Actress Conchata Ferrell Has Died At 77
Actress Conchata Ferrell, who is best known for her role in the CBS comedy "Two And A Half Men," has died.
Actress and Charleston Native, Conchata Ferrell has died at the age of 77.
Conchata Ferrell, Who Played Berta On 'Two And A Half Men,' Dead At 77Actress Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as the sharp-witted housekeeper Berta on the long-running sitcom "Two and a Half Men," died Monday at 77. Katie Johnston reports.