Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Trending: Conchata Ferrell

Trending: Conchata Ferrell

Actress Conchata Ferrell, who played Berta on "Two And A Half Men," has died at the age of 77.


Two and a Half Men's Berta aka Conchata Ferrell passes away at 77

'Two and a Half Men' actor Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as Berta the housekeeper in the...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Just JaredDNATMZ.comAceShowbizChicago S-T


Jon Cryer Recalls His First Meeting with Conchata Ferrell During Touching Tribute

Conchata Ferrell is getting a touching tribute from Jon Cryer, who she starred with on Two & A Half...
Just Jared - Published

Conchata Ferrell Dies: Former ‘Two and a Half Men’ Co-Star Was 77

Actress Conchata Ferrell passed away on October 12 at 12:30 PM PST, at the age of 77 as a result of...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizChicago S-TExtraFOXNews.comNYTimes.com



Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell has died aged 77 [Video]

Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell has died aged 77

'Two and a Half Men' star Conchata Ferrell has died aged 77, after complications following a cardiac arrest.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:26Published
'Two and a Half Men' star dead at 77 [Video]

'Two and a Half Men' star dead at 77

'Two and a Half Men' star Conchata Ferrell has died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Conchata Ferrell, Who Played Berta On ‘Two And A Half Men,’ Dead At 77 [Video]

Conchata Ferrell, Who Played Berta On ‘Two And A Half Men,’ Dead At 77

Actress Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as the sharp-witted housekeeper Berta on the long-running sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” died Monday at 77.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:35Published