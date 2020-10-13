Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Conchata Ferrell Dies At 77

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Conchata Ferrell Dies At 77

Conchata Ferrell Dies At 77

Conchata Ferrell has died.

Dan Spilo, Ferrell's longtime manager told CNN she passed away around 12:30 p.m.

On October 12.

The beloved character actress is best known for her role on TV's "Two and a Half Men".

Ferrell also starred in films like "Edward Scissorhands" and "Erin Brockovich".

In a career that spanned five decades across TV and film, Ferrell earned three Emmy nominations.

Ferrell survived by her husband, Arnie, and her daughter, Samantha.

She was 77 years old.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Two and a Half Men's Berta aka Conchata Ferrell passes away at 77

'Two and a Half Men' actor Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as Berta the housekeeper in the...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Just JaredOK! MagazineTMZ.comUpworthyDNANPRAceShowbizChicago S-T


Jon Cryer Recalls His First Meeting with Conchata Ferrell During Touching Tribute

Conchata Ferrell is getting a touching tribute from Jon Cryer, who she starred with on Two & A Half...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •NPR


Conchata Ferrell Dies: Former ‘Two and a Half Men’ Co-Star Was 77

Actress Conchata Ferrell passed away on October 12 at 12:30 PM PST, at the age of 77 as a result of...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Chicago S-TExtraFOXNews.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Two and a Half Men' star dead at 77 [Video]

'Two and a Half Men' star dead at 77

'Two and a Half Men' star Conchata Ferrell has died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Conchata Ferrell, Who Played Berta On ‘Two And A Half Men,’ Dead At 77 [Video]

Conchata Ferrell, Who Played Berta On ‘Two And A Half Men,’ Dead At 77

Actress Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as the sharp-witted housekeeper Berta on the long-running sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” died Monday at 77.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:35Published
Actress Conchata Ferrell Has Died At 77 [Video]

Actress Conchata Ferrell Has Died At 77

Actress Conchata Ferrell, who is best known for her role in the CBS comedy "Two And A Half Men," has died.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published