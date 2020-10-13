Conchata Ferrell Dies At 77
Conchata Ferrell has died.
Dan Spilo, Ferrell's longtime manager told CNN she passed away around 12:30 p.m.
On October 12.
The beloved character actress is best known for her role on TV's "Two and a Half Men".
Ferrell also starred in films like "Edward Scissorhands" and "Erin Brockovich".
In a career that spanned five decades across TV and film, Ferrell earned three Emmy nominations.
Ferrell survived by her husband, Arnie, and her daughter, Samantha.
She was 77 years old.