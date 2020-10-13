Conchata Ferrell Dies At 77

Conchata Ferrell has died.

Dan Spilo, Ferrell's longtime manager told CNN she passed away around 12:30 p.m.

On October 12.

The beloved character actress is best known for her role on TV's "Two and a Half Men".

Ferrell also starred in films like "Edward Scissorhands" and "Erin Brockovich".

In a career that spanned five decades across TV and film, Ferrell earned three Emmy nominations.

Ferrell survived by her husband, Arnie, and her daughter, Samantha.

She was 77 years old.