How will COVID-19 impact the flu in Florida?

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

US election: Biden says Florida seniors 'expendable' for Trump

 The Democrat meets senior voters in the battleground state, a day after the president held a rally.
BBC News

Biden Aims to Erode Trump’s Support Among Older Voters in Florida

 Visiting the Democratic stronghold of Broward County, Joe Biden argued that the president viewed older Americans who are at higher risk of the coronavirus as..
NYTimes.com

Biden targets Fla. seniors, slams Trump on COVID

 With Election Day just three weeks away, Democratic challenger Joe Biden courted Florida seniors, betting they've become disenchanted with President Donald..
USATODAY.com

Florida educators say pandemic "is not going anywhere in the near future"

 It's been six weeks since Leon County in North Florida reopened schools after abruptly closing in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

COVID-19 vaccine paused [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine paused

Johnson & Johnson paused their COVID-19 vaccine study . They are investigating an unexplained illness to see if it is related to the vaccine.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:41Published
Recent delay caused by technical issue [Video]

Recent delay caused by technical issue

Over the weekend, the Florida Department of Health says a lab dumped 400,000 tests previously reported Friday night.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:39Published
President Trump claims immunity [Video]

President Trump claims immunity

There are growing concerns over President Trumps latest statement sayin he is now immune from the Coronavirus.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:02Published