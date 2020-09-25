COVID-19 Cases Surging In The Midwest, Western States

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in the US, according to Business Insider.

This is especially true in Midwestern and western states.

Experts predict this is the start of a second wave of the outbreak as the fall and winter season sets in.

At least 36 states have seen an upward trend of cases this week.

Meanwhile, countries like New Zealand have returned to mostly normal pre-COVID social behaviors.

They attribute this to early action, taking isolation seriously, and trusting scientists.