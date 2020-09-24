Global  
 

EJ Espresso: Pfizer to test its Covid-19 vaccine in children

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Covid kills 1 in 5 patients with comorbidities.

Pfizer to test its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 12.

Mumbai Police notice to Arnab Goswami over 'communal' coverage.

And Apple unveils the iPhone 12 lineup.

All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.


Pfizer breast cancer drug fails late-stage test [Video]

Pfizer said on Friday its cancer drug Ibrance did not meet the main goal in a late-stage trial in patients with a type of breast cancer. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Covid-19 vaccine-trial volunteers look to make a difference

 Victoria Smith had lost three patients to Covid-19, while another patient had lost her husband and brother to the virus. So when the New Orleans-area family..
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Enters Phase 3 US Trials [Video]

The drugmaker made the announcement on Wednesday, joining the ranks of Pfizer and Moderna who have been in Phase 3 trials since July.

Covid-19 caseload in India rises to 72,39,389

 The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,10,586 with the virus claiming 730 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8am showed. For six days in a row the..
Covid-19: New three-tier restrictions come into force in England

 Most of the country is in the lowest tier but millions in the North and the Midlands face extra curbs.
The kids aren't alright: COVID-fueled stress eating, inequities, lack of fitness expected to boost obesity, experts say

 One patient, 11, gained 40 pounds at his recent physical. Even though he doesn't have Type 2 diabetes like his parents, his doctor predicts he will.
Police issue notice to Arnab Goswami over 'communal' comments

 Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Republic TV's Editor In Chief Arnab Goswami over his alleged communal comments during his news shows on..
More trouble for Arnab Goswami as Mumbai Crime Branch summons top Republic TV official

 A forensic audit of Republic TV's accounts will also be conducted in the regard and a case of tampering with evidence could also be filed against Republic TV.
Covid 19 coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine 'a very likely prospect' - Science Minister Megan Woods

Covid 19 coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine 'a very likely prospect' - Science Minister Megan Woods By RNZ The Government's pre-purchase deal for a Covid-19 vaccine is a "well-judged commitment",...
Pops and Flops: Dollar Tree, Sonos, and BioNTech Stock [Video]

Dollar Tree shares are up on news that the retailer is looking to hire 25,000 workers ahead of the holiday season. The retailer is one of the few that have seen success following the economic fallout..

EJ Espresso: CMO rubbishes 'no rape' FSL report in Hathras case [Video]

CMO rubbishes 'no rape' FSL report in Hathras case. Centre says 20-25 cr people to get Covid vaccine by July 2021. And Kolkata to get first underground metro station after 1995! All the news and..

COVID-19 vaccine for kids could take more time [Video]

Medical trials are underway across the country to approve a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for adults, but that may leave many parents wondering: When will a vaccine be safe for kids?

