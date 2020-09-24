EJ Espresso: Pfizer to test its Covid-19 vaccine in children
Covid kills 1 in 5 patients with comorbidities.
Pfizer to test its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 12.
Mumbai Police notice to Arnab Goswami over 'communal' coverage.
And Apple unveils the iPhone 12 lineup.
All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
