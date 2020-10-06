Watch: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti meets party leaders

Global  
 

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on October 14 met party leaders at her residence after she was released from detention last night.

Mufti was in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state.

Mufti was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her.

Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention last year in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

In July this year, Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended by three months.

Farooq, and son Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March.


Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state. Mufti was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her. The PDP chief's release comes ahead of the expiry of the deadline set by Supreme Court, which had been approached by her daughter Iltija Mufti with a habeas corpus petition challenging her "illegal" detention. The SC on September 29 had given the administration of Jammu and Kashmir till October 14 to explain how long they intended to keep Mufti in custody.

 The Jammu & Kashmir administration late on Tuesday revoked the detention of former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti after 14 months and eight days.
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was released on October 13 after spending more than a year in detention. She had been detained on August 5, 2019 as the Central government announced its decision to scrap J&K's special status by diluting Article 370 of the Constitution. The PDP chief's release was announced on Twitter by J&K administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal. A plea challenging Mufti's detention was being heard by the Supreme Court.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on October 14hit back on MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai for latter's "terrorists will escape Kashmir and take shelter in Bihar if RJD" remark.

Health workers were trained in Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday revoked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba...
