Watch: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti meets party leaders

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on October 14 met party leaders at her residence after she was released from detention last night.

Mufti was in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state.

Mufti was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her.

Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention last year in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

In July this year, Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended by three months.

Farooq, and son Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March.