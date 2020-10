President calls for support at rally Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:43s - Published 1 hour ago President calls for support at rally President Trump is asking supports to rally around Supreme Court nominee Barrett. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PENNSYLVANIA LAST NIGHT...WHERETHE PRESIDENT HELD YET ANOTHERBIG RALLY.AT THE RALLY...THE PRESIDENTCOVERED A WIDE RANGE OF TOPICSINCLUDING THE ONGOINGCONFIRMATION HEARING FOR U-SSUPREME COURT NOMINEE AMY CONEYBARRETT.PRESIDENT TRUMP DEFENDED HISDECISION TO SELECT BARRETTBEFORE ELECTION DAY WHILEDESCRIBING HIS SELECTION AS AWAY TO DEFEND THE UNITED STATESCONSTITUTION."If they win, Democrats willpack the Supreme Court withradical left justices who willshred your Second Amendment -you can forget about guns,empower violent mobs and shielddeadly criminals andterrorists."THE PRESIDENT ALSO SLAMMEDFORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE