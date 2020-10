Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:12s - Published 1 hour ago

Studies find that thousands are still undecided as to who they will vote for in the upcoming election.

Many still undecided weeks away from election

STICK WITH US ON AIR AND ONLINEAT FOX 4 NOW DOT COM FOR MOREELECTION COVERAGE.THE NOVEMBER 3RD ELECTION ISLESS THAN THREE WEEKS AWAY.

ANSTILL, THOUSANDS OF VOTERS DON’TKNOW WHO THEY’RE GOING TO VOTEFOR PRESIDENT.THAT’S ACCORDING TO A NEW POLLFROM N-B-C NEWS AND THE WALLSTREET JOURNAL.RESEARCH SHOWS, THESE VOTERS ARETYPICALLY MINORITIES, WOMEN, ANDYOUNGER VOTERS.

THOSE GROUPS SAYTHEY FEEL REMOVED FROM THEPOLITICAL PROCESS.ONE PROFESSOR AT F-G-C-U SAYSTHESE ARE COMMON CRITIQUESUNDECIDED VOTERS HAVE ABOUT THETWO CANDIDATES FOR PRESIDENT.((Peter Bergerson//FGCUPolitical Science Professor)"Because of the record oPresident Trump and the antior outspoken nature.

And wiformer Vice President Biden it’spartially his age and he’s notinspiring."EVEN STILL, PROFESSOR BERGERSONSAYS, TYPICALLY, UNDECIDEDVOTERS WILL "TAKE A CHANCE"