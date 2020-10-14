Church works to bring positive change to West End

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:44s - Published 3 minutes ago

Jerriel Missionary Baptist Church has invested more than $25,000 back into the West End community.

NEW THIS MORNING -- ONE WESTEND CHURCH IS PUTTING WORDSINTO ACTION TO BRING POSITIVECHANGE.

THEY SAY PEOPLE WHOLIVE IN THE WEST END OFTEN GETLEFT OUT OF COMMUNITYINITIATIVES, SO THE CHURCH ISSTARTING THEIR OWN.

WCPO 9NEWS REPORTER JASMINE MINOREXPLAINs THE PLANS IN STOREFOR THE WEST END COMMUNITY.INTRO: THE WEST END HAS FACEDNO END TO HARDSHIPS THIS YEAR,FROM GUN VIOLENCE TOPEDESTRIAN SAFETY.BUT HERE ATJERRIEL MISSIONARY BAPTISTCHURCH THEY ARE QUICK TOREMIND OUTSIDERS LOOKING IN,THIS COMMUNITY IS RESILIENTAND NOW THEY HAVE A CHURCHWHO'S DETERMINED TO PULL THEMFORWARD.áá PKGáá IT'S BEENHEARTBREAKSOT [CatherineJohnson, Jerriel MissionaryBaptist Member] "FeliciaTremble was just a life isjust taken from us two weeksago, she caught a stray bulletand lost her life of 53 yearsoldAFTER HEARTBREAK FORCATHERINE JOHNSON.

SOT[Catherine Johnson, MissionaryBaptist Member] "Donna Pringlewas hit by the car on LANStreet.

Just doing care ofthe elderly."SHE'S SPENT HERENTIRE LIFE LIVING IN THE WESTEND.

SOT [Catherine Johnson,Missionary Baptist Member]"There's no togethernessanymore.

It's everybody's forthemselves."AND CHANGE, SHESAYS WILL COME FROM THE INSIDEOUT.

NAT POP: ááá ReverendTate Preachingááá SOT[Reverend Johannon Tate,Jerriel Missionary BaptistChurch] "Being out in theneighborhood as much as I do,they haven't had that forprobably over 35 years.FORREVEREND JOHANNON TATE THATCHANGE STARTS HERE AT JERRIELMISSIONARY BAPTIST.

SOT[Reverend Johannon Tate,Jerriel Missionary BaptistChurch] "People have to beeducated people have to beemployed, people have to havethe ability to provide forthemselves and their families."HE SAYS THAT HE'S SEENEVERYONE FROM CITY OFFICIALSTO POLICE PUT FORTH VARIOUSINITIATIVES... BUT A LOT OFTIMES CHURCHES GET LEFT OUT.SOT [Reverend Johannon Tate,Jerriel Missionary BaptistChurch] "I wish that there wasmore inclusion of individualswho are from the West End, andnot necessarily just those whohave name recognition." SOT[Catherine Johnson, MissionaryBaptist Member] "It's easy tolive in Indian hills, and talkabout what's going down onWest in a lot of the thingsthat's happening is not thepeople in the West there isthe people that come in intothe West.THAT'S WHY THE PASTORAND HIS CHURCH HAVE PUSHEDTHEIR OWN INITIATIVES FROMFINANCIAL HELP FOR GUNVIOLENCE VICTIMS TO GIVINGBACK TO THE YOUTH TO VOTINGTRAININGNAT POP: áááUNPACKING FREESTOREFOODBANKááá TO GIVING AWAYBOXES AND BOXES OF FREE FOOD.REVEREND TATE SAYS THE CHURCHHAS INVESTED OVER TWENTYTHOUSAND DOLLARS BACK INTO THEWEST END.

SOT [Gary Brown,Jerriel Missionary BaptistMember] "We're trying to bringthe build a bridge from thechurch to the community thatpeople can access.

What theywhat they don't have, and weprovide them with somebodyneeds." AND THISTHE CHURCHSAYS IS JUST THE BEGINNING.SOT [Reverend Johannon Tate,Jerriel Missionary BaptistChurch] "I want to see as manypeople to be able to transformor transcend the currentsituation...we want to givepeople not a handout, but ahand up."TAG: ON NOVEMBER 21STTHE CHURCH WILL HOST A FOODPANTRY WHERE THEY GIVE AWAYMORE OF THE FREESTORE FOODBOXES.

IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOUKNOW IS IN NEED NOW, JUST GIVETHE CHURCH A CALL.

WE HAVETHAT INFORMATION ON OURWEBSITE AT WCPO DOT COM.REPORTING IN THE WEST END,JASMINE MINOR, WCPO 9 NEWS.FREESTORE FOOD BANK ISN'T THEONLY PARTNERSHIP WITH THECHURCH.

JERRIEL MISSIONARYBAPTIST HAS PARTNERED WITHHAMILTON COUNTY JOBS ANDFAMILY SERVICES, UNITED WAY OFGREATER CINCINNATI AND THENEWLY ESTABLISHED EVANGELISMCOMMUNITY OUTREACH ANDENGAGEMENT.