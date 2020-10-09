Race For The White House Runs Through Florida
Brooke Shafer reports experts say with three weeks to go, Florida is too close to call.
Trump, Biden target battleground states in race for White House
Florida still stands as a big prize in presidential raceCampaign visits to Florida this week by President Trump and former Vice President Biden are indications that the "Sunshine state" is still a big prize to winning the White House.
Troubled Florida, divided America: will Donald Trump hold this vital swing state? - videoDonald Trump’s presidency has changed American society. With six weeks until the most important election in a generation, Oliver Laughland and Tom Silverstone are crossing the US to uncover the fault..