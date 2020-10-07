Starmer and Johnson clash over coronavirus 'circuit-breaker'

Boris Johnson has departed Number 10 ahead of Prime Minister's Questions. The Prime Minister will face Keir Starmer who is calling for an urgent 'circuit-break' to halt the continuing rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Keir Starmer called for a two to three-week "circuit-break" lockdown in England in an effort to bring coronavirus cases down. Speaking at a press conference, the Labour leader claimed government has "lost control of the virus".
Boris Johnson has suffered a Tory backbench rebellion over the 10pm hospitality curfew, amid a growing backlash against Government coronavirus restrictions. MPs approved the Government's new three tier alert system for England without the need for a formal vote. 42 Tory MPs rebelled to retrospectively oppose the curfew, which was approved by 299 votes to 82 - majority 217.
The Labour Party is calling on the government to implement a two-to-three week lockdown or "circuit-breaker" in England to help control the rising rates of coronavirus. Labour MP Rachel Reeves said a circuit break, which has been recommended by SAGE, would help the government to get a grip on the virus. She added that it was "a shame" the government has stopped following the science and urged them to "change course".
Thérèse Coffey has dismissed Labour's call for a national "circuit-breaker" saying that "national lockdown is not what is needed right now". The Work and Pensions Secretary said the current localised interventions enable areas where the "infection rate is still rather low" to continue with without unnecessary restrictions.
Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns fought back tears after learning a friend haddied of Covid-19 shortly before she made a House of Commons speech. The MPpaid a spontaneous tribute to her former band member before contributing to adebate about post-Brexit fishing policy.
Matt Hancock has dismissed herd immunity against Covid-19 as "not possible", even if everyone catches it. Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the strategy was "flawed" as he set out new coronavirus restrictions for the country.
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle entered Parliament on Wednesday morning with all members of the procession wearing face coverings.
Northern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictions after the Stormont executive announced closures of schools, pubs and restaurants. Pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will close on Monday for two weeks, one of which will cover the half-term break.