Starmer and Johnson clash over coronavirus 'circuit-breaker'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:58s - Published
Starmer and Johnson clash over coronavirus 'circuit-breaker'

Starmer and Johnson clash over coronavirus 'circuit-breaker'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of rejecting the advice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker to curb Covid infections.

But the Prime Minister told the House of Commons he has been advised that a "regional approach" to tackling Covid will "bring down the virus." Report by Thomasl.

Boris Johnson departs for PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs for PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed Number 10 ahead of Prime Minister's Questions. The Prime Minister will face Keir Starmer who is calling for an urgent 'circuit-break' to halt the continuing rise in coronavirus cases.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:23Published
Sir Keir Starmer calls for short national lockdown [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer calls for short national lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to impose a short “circuit-breaker” lockdown across England to bring the coronavirus resurgence undercontrol.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published
Labour call for a short 'circuit break' to slow down virus [Video]

Labour call for a short 'circuit break' to slow down virus

Sir Keir Starmer called for a two to three-week "circuit-break" lockdown in England in an effort to bring coronavirus cases down. Speaking at a press conference, the Labour leader claimed government has "lost control of the virus".

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Sir Keir Starmer urges Government to impose 'circuit breaker' lockdown in England [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer urges Government to impose 'circuit breaker' lockdown in England

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson to impose a “circuit-breaker” lockdown lasting up to three weeks across England to bring thecoronavirus resurgence under control. He says the Government has "lost controlof the virus".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

PM suffers Tory rebellion over 10pm curfew [Video]

PM suffers Tory rebellion over 10pm curfew

Boris Johnson has suffered a Tory backbench rebellion over the 10pm hospitality curfew, amid a growing backlash against Government coronavirus restrictions. MPs approved the Government's new three tier alert system for England without the need for a formal vote. 42 Tory MPs rebelled to retrospectively oppose the curfew, which was approved by 299 votes to 82 - majority 217.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published

COVID 2nd wave drives more European countries back into lockdown

 Northern Ireland, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands are all trying to break the cycle of spiraling infections with short, sharp lockdowns, and others may..
CBS News
WHO Chief Slams ‘Unethical’ Use of Herd Immunity as COVID-19 Response [Video]

WHO Chief Slams ‘Unethical’ Use of Herd Immunity as COVID-19 Response

On Monday, the head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke about COVID-19 during a virtual press briefing.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
University of Tampa reports 429 student COVID-19 cases, adjusts schedule for spring semester [Video]

University of Tampa reports 429 student COVID-19 cases, adjusts schedule for spring semester

Since the fall semester started, the University of Tampa has reported 429 students have tested positive for COVID-19. Story: https://wfts.tv/2GXLg3T

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:38Published

Labour: Let's use a circuit break to get a grip on the virus [Video]

Labour: Let's use a circuit break to get a grip on the virus

The Labour Party is calling on the government to implement a two-to-three week lockdown or "circuit-breaker" in England to help control the rising rates of coronavirus. Labour MP Rachel Reeves said a circuit break, which has been recommended by SAGE, would help the government to get a grip on the virus. She added that it was "a shame" the government has stopped following the science and urged them to "change course".

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published
'National lockdown is not right approach' says minister [Video]

'National lockdown is not right approach' says minister

Thérèse Coffey has dismissed Labour's call for a national "circuit-breaker" saying that "national lockdown is not what is needed right now". The Work and Pensions Secretary said the current localised interventions enable areas where the "infection rate is still rather low" to continue with without unnecessary restrictions.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

MP learns of friend’s Covid-19 death and pays spontaneous tribute [Video]

MP learns of friend’s Covid-19 death and pays spontaneous tribute

Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns fought back tears after learning a friend haddied of Covid-19 shortly before she made a House of Commons speech. The MPpaid a spontaneous tribute to her former band member before contributing to adebate about post-Brexit fishing policy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Hancock dismisses possibility of Covid-19 herd immunity [Video]

Hancock dismisses possibility of Covid-19 herd immunity

Matt Hancock has dismissed herd immunity against Covid-19 as "not possible", even if everyone catches it. Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the strategy was "flawed" as he set out new coronavirus restrictions for the country.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published
Speaker’s Procession all wear face masks on entering Commons [Video]

Speaker’s Procession all wear face masks on entering Commons

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle entered Parliament on Wednesday morning with all members of the procession wearing face coverings.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published

Facebook Explicitly Bans All Holocaust Denial Content [Video]

Facebook Explicitly Bans All Holocaust Denial Content

Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg has officially decided to ban “any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
New coronavirus restrictions announced in Northern Ireland [Video]

New coronavirus restrictions announced in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictions after the Stormont executive announced closures of schools, pubs and restaurants. Pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will close on Monday for two weeks, one of which will cover the half-term break.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:49Published

Labour leader Keir Starmer calls for national lockdown

SIR KEIR Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to impose a short “circuit-breaker” lockdown across...
The Argus - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Johnson under pressure as UK coronavirus cases rise

Johnson under pressure as UK coronavirus cases rise Boris Johnson faced fresh pressure to consider a tighter national lockdown in the face of figures...
WorldNews - Published


Coronavirus: How have circuit-breakers worked elsewhere? [Video]

Coronavirus: How have circuit-breakers worked elsewhere?

Several countries have attempted a so-called “circuit-breaker” in their fightagainst Covid-19. We take a look at how they have fared.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published
Boris Johnson Considering Two-Week ‘Circuit Breaker’ Lockdown as Cases Continue to Grow [Video]

Boris Johnson Considering Two-Week ‘Circuit Breaker’ Lockdown as Cases Continue to Grow

Boris Johnson Considering Two-Week ‘Circuit Breaker’ Lockdown as Cases Continue to Grow

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:27Published
Government ‘ignored scientists’ advice’ on lockdown last month [Video]

Government ‘ignored scientists’ advice’ on lockdown last month

The Government has been accused of ignoring its own scientists after documentsshowed that a “circuit-breaker” lockdown was recommended for England by expertadvisers three weeks ago.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published