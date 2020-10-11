Global  
 

US election polls: Biden maintains 11-point lead over Trump

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
US election polls: Biden maintains 11-point lead over Trump

US election polls: Biden maintains 11-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.


Donald Trump, Joe Biden to hold competing town halls Thursday instead of a debate

 After a canceled debate, Trump will meet with voters at an NBC town hall in Miami while Biden does the same at an ABC event in Philadelphia.
USATODAY.com

2020 election live updates: Trump and Biden to hold dueling town halls; Barrett to face third day of questions

 NBC News announced it will host a town hall with Trump in Miami on Thursday. Biden had already scheduled an ABC News town hall from Philadelphia.
USATODAY.com

NBC Says Trump Will Hold Town Hall Meeting Thursday, Competing Against Biden

 The candidates were set to debate on Thursday night until President Trump bowed out. Now they will take part in dueling town-hall-style meetings, with Joe Biden..
NYTimes.com
Trump, Biden target battleground states in race for White House

Trump, Biden target battleground states in race for White House

Credit: FRANCE 24 English

Eye Opener: Amy Coney Barrett faces questions in day two of confirmation hearing

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett answered questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee in day two of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Also, the Supreme Court is..
CBS News

Trump faces deficits in Michigan, Wisconsin with days dwindling until election: polls

With three weeks to go until Election Day, new public opinion polls in two key battleground states...
FOXNews.com - Published

The UK is telling ministers to cozy up to the Biden camp, as Boris Johnson is 'writing off Trump' in the upcoming US election

Polls suggest that Joe Biden has a sustained lead over Trump with 23 days to go until the US...
Business Insider - Published

Polls showing big Biden lead 'have massive oversampling of Democrats,' Trump adviser Cortes claims

Less attention should be paid to national presidential election polls than those in individual...
FOXNews.com - Published


Latest election poll numbers in Florida 10/14

Latest election poll numbers in Florida 10/14

Nationally President Trump is at 52% in the polls and Biden at 42%. In Florida the race is more even, President Trump is at 45% and Joe Biden at 49%.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:30Published
Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots

Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots

[NFA] Fears of contracting the novel coronavirus have pushed Americans to cast over ten million early votes in the 2020 election, and Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle over those..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published
US election polls: Biden holds 11-point lead with three weeks to go

US election polls: Biden holds 11-point lead with three weeks to go

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published