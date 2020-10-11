|
|
|
US election polls: Biden maintains 11-point lead over Trump
US election polls: Biden maintains 11-point lead over Trump
A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
With three weeks to go until Election Day, new public opinion polls in two key battleground states...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
Polls suggest that Joe Biden has a sustained lead over Trump with 23 days to go until the US...
Business Insider - Published
|
Less attention should be paid to national presidential election polls than those in individual...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Latest election poll numbers in Florida 10/14
Nationally President Trump is at 52% in the polls and Biden at 42%. In Florida the race is more even, President Trump is at 45% and Joe Biden at 49%.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:30Published
|
Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots
[NFA] Fears of contracting the novel coronavirus have pushed Americans to cast over ten million early votes in the 2020 election, and Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle over those..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:02Published
|
|