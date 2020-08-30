Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Indian Army carries out rescue operation in Hyderabad

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Watch: Indian Army carries out rescue operation in Hyderabad

Watch: Indian Army carries out rescue operation in Hyderabad

Heavy downpour led to severe water-logging in parts of Hyderabad.

Several people have been affected due to rainfall.

Rescue operation by Indian Army is underway in Hyderabad.

MoS Home G Kishan Reddy visited rain-affected areas.

He said, "Appeal to people to remain indoors for the next 1-2 days, due to heavy rainfall.

National Disaster Response Force and Army teams are conducting rescue operations."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indian Army Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces

Veterans write to Prez, seek action against fake news on social media about non-existent ‘Muslim Regiment’

 A large number of military veterans have written to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting stern action against those spreading “fake news” on social media..
IndiaTimes

Army chief to visit Nepal next month amidst chill in bilateral ties

 Army chief General M M Naravane will be visiting Nepal in the first week of November, in the first such high-level visit since Kathmandu issued a new political..
IndiaTimes

Army chief MM Naravane to get honorary rank of General of Nepali Army

 According to the Nepal Army spokesperson, General Naravane will visit Nepal in November this year. "General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff,..
IndiaTimes

Indian Army chief Naravane to visit Nepal in November

 Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be visiting Nepal in November.
DNA

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

Heavy rainfall leaves 32 dead in Telangana; Hyd streets flooded

 At least 23 people were killed in Telangana on Wednesday after a deep depression passed over the state, unleashing heavy rain and widespread destruction. Heavy..
IndiaTimes
Incessant rainfall in Hyderabad kills 15, situation severe [Video]

Incessant rainfall in Hyderabad kills 15, situation severe

Continuous downpour in several parts of Hyderabad led to flood situation in the Telangana capital. Situation is such that car were seen floating in a residential area in New Bowenpally, and many vehicles were seen washed away. Meanwhile, River Musi flowed over Chaderghat New Bridge towards Malakpet in Hyderabad due to heavy rains. NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have rescued 74 persons till now in Badangpet area. Total 15 deaths have been registered in Hyderabad so far due to incessant downpour.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Rain in Hyderabad: 13 out of 17 gates of Himayatsagar reservoir opened

 Four gates were opened at midnight, after evacuation by people from the low-lying areas.
DNA

National Disaster Response Force National Disaster Response Force Indian specialized force

Telangana rains: 15 dead; 2-day holiday; SDRF deployed | Latest updates [Video]

Telangana rains: 15 dead; 2-day holiday; SDRF deployed | Latest updates

Heavy rains in Telangana caused widespread flooding, killing at least 15. The torrential rains have also battered Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Showers led to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. NDRF and SDRF are carrying out rescue operations in different areas of Hyderabad. Telangana government has declared holiday till October 15 for private institutions and offices. People have been advised to stay indoors as more rains are expected in the state. Power supply was suspended in most parts of Hyderabad as precaution. Traffic jam was witnessed and commuters were advised to take alternate routes. The Met department said heavy rain is likely over parts of Telangana on Wednesday and Thursday.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Terrorists hurl grenade on Army Convoy in Baramulla [Video]

Watch: Terrorists hurl grenade on Army Convoy in Baramulla

Terrorists lobbed grenade at an Army vehicle, which missed the target and instead exploded on the road in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla area on August 31. At least 6 civilians were injured in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Watch: IAF's dramatic rescue amid MP floods; hospitals, temples inundated [Video]

Watch: IAF's dramatic rescue amid MP floods; hospitals, temples inundated

Several areas in Madhya Pradesh have been hit by floods due to heavy downpour. The Indian Air Force deployed choppers to airlift people from flood-hit Chhindwara in MP. IAF personnel were seen..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:22Published
Watch: IAF helicopter rescues people from flood hit areas in Madhya Pradesh [Video]

Watch: IAF helicopter rescues people from flood hit areas in Madhya Pradesh

Indian Air Force choppers rescued people who had been stranded due to the floods in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. Incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc in the state, leading to flood like situation in around..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:24Published