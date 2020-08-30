Watch: Indian Army carries out rescue operation in Hyderabad

Telangana rains: 15 dead; 2-day holiday; SDRF deployed | Latest updates



Heavy rains in Telangana caused widespread flooding, killing at least 15. The torrential rains have also battered Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Showers led to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. NDRF and SDRF are carrying out rescue operations in different areas of Hyderabad. Telangana government has declared holiday till October 15 for private institutions and offices. People have been advised to stay indoors as more rains are expected in the state. Power supply was suspended in most parts of Hyderabad as precaution. Traffic jam was witnessed and commuters were advised to take alternate routes. The Met department said heavy rain is likely over parts of Telangana on Wednesday and Thursday.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:46 Published on January 1, 1970