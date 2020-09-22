Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wales' First Minister 'baffled' by Prime Minister's 'unwillingness' to back travel ban

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Wales' First Minister 'baffled' by Prime Minister's 'unwillingness' to back travel ban

Wales' First Minister 'baffled' by Prime Minister's 'unwillingness' to back travel ban

First Minister Mark Drakeford speaks to BBC Breakfast about his plan to imposea travel ban on visitors arriving in Wales from areas of the UK with a highrate of Covid-19.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mark Drakeford Mark Drakeford Welsh Labour politician, First Minister of Wales

'More anti-English than anti-Covid' [Video]

'More anti-English than anti-Covid'

Welsh Conservative MP Alun Cairns has said that the threat to close the border between England and Wales is "more anti-English than anti-Covid". This comes after the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, announced he will ban entry to people from areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus by Friday if Boris Johnson fails to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. Mr Cairns, the MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, said the "divisive nature of such a policy is dangerous", adding that "the tone and the language the first minister is using is quite dangerous". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Welsh First Minister threatens to close UK-Wales border [Video]

Welsh First Minister threatens to close UK-Wales border

The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has threatened to close the border to the English coming from coronavirus hot spots if Boris Johnson refuses to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. He said: "It's a simple matter of trying to make sure we don't take coronavirus into parts of wales where there isn't much of it about at the moment". He added that this needs to be done on a "whole UK basis". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:27Published
Scots advised to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link [Video]

Scots advised to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link

Nicola Sturgeon has advised Scots against travelling, singling out Blackpoolas “associated with a large and growing number of Covid cases in Scotland”. MsSturgeon also backs Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford’s call for the UKGovernment to introduce travel restrictions to prevent movement of people fromareas of high prevalence into other UK nations.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
Mark Drakeford announces new Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

Mark Drakeford announces new Covid-19 restrictions

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has outlined new Covid-19 measures for the public in an attempt to stop the rise in cases. The 10pm curfew set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been extended to the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licences in Wales. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:12Published

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas [Video]

Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas

The Welsh Government is preparing to prevent people who live in areas of theUK with high levels of coronavirus from travelling to Wales, First MinisterMark Drakeford has announced. Mr Drakeford said the action was being takenafter Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not reply to two letters requesting heintroduce the measure across the UK.Under regulations being prepared, peopleliving in areas with high levels of coronavirus in England, Scotland andNorthern Ireland will not be able to travel to Wales.The new restrictions areplanned to come into force at 6pm on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Welsh First Minister says lack of English travel ban ‘undermines’ Covid-19 fight

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has written to Boris Johnson to claim his decision not to impose...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Wales will prepare travel ban for UK Covid-19 hotspots, says First Minister

Wales will ban entry to people from areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus by Friday if...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Daily Record


Covid travel ban could be brought in for Wales

Covid travel ban could be brought in for Wales Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford blasts Boris Johnson for failing to bring in travel bans to stop...
Stroud Life - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wales bans people from UK COVID hotspots [Video]

Wales bans people from UK COVID hotspots

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced it will be illegal for people travelling into Wales from coronavirus hotspots.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:20Published
England and Wales ‘will consider extra restrictions on top of three-tier lockdown’, says Welsh health minister [Video]

England and Wales ‘will consider extra restrictions on top of three-tier lockdown’, says Welsh health minister

England and Wales will consider extra coronavirus restrictions on top of the incoming three-tier lockdown, the Welsh health minister has said. Vaughan Gething said the new system alone would not be..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:20Published
Exotic drone footage of the largest beach in Athens, Greece [Video]

Exotic drone footage of the largest beach in Athens, Greece

Just 45 minutes from Athens International Airport, we fly over Schinias Beach, a really beautiful and spacious beach of Athens. Kilometers of golden sand combine with a unique ecosystem and pine forest..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 03:24Published