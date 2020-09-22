Wales' First Minister 'baffled' by Prime Minister's 'unwillingness' to back travel ban

First Minister Mark Drakeford speaks to BBC Breakfast about his plan to imposea travel ban on visitors arriving in Wales from areas of the UK with a highrate of Covid-19.



Welsh Conservative MP Alun Cairns has said that the threat to close the border between England and Wales is "more anti-English than anti-Covid". This comes after the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, announced he will ban entry to people from areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus by Friday if Boris Johnson fails to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. Mr Cairns, the MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, said the "divisive nature of such a policy is dangerous", adding that "the tone and the language the first minister is using is quite dangerous".



The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has threatened to close the border to the English coming from coronavirus hot spots if Boris Johnson refuses to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. He said: "It's a simple matter of trying to make sure we don't take coronavirus into parts of wales where there isn't much of it about at the moment". He added that this needs to be done on a "whole UK basis".



Nicola Sturgeon has advised Scots against travelling, singling out Blackpoolas "associated with a large and growing number of Covid cases in Scotland". MsSturgeon also backs Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford's call for the UKGovernment to introduce travel restrictions to prevent movement of people fromareas of high prevalence into other UK nations.



First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has outlined new Covid-19 measures for the public in an attempt to stop the rise in cases. The 10pm curfew set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been extended to the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licences in Wales.

Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas



The Welsh Government is preparing to prevent people who live in areas of theUK with high levels of coronavirus from travelling to Wales, First MinisterMark Drakeford has announced. Mr Drakeford said the action was being takenafter Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not reply to two letters requesting heintroduce the measure across the UK.Under regulations being prepared, peopleliving in areas with high levels of coronavirus in England, Scotland andNorthern Ireland will not be able to travel to Wales.The new restrictions areplanned to come into force at 6pm on Friday.