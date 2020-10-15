John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen
John Legend delivered an emotional performance of 'Never Break' at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Post Malone rules Billboard Music Awards with nine-prize haulPost Malone was the big winner at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, picking up a total of nine trophies.
