John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:32s - Published
John Legend delivered an emotional performance of 'Never Break' at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.


John Legend Performs Tribute at the Billboard Music Awards

John Legend's first time onstage since he and Chrissy Teigen's third child died -- moments after a...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.comJust JaredAceShowbiz


2020 Billboard Music Awards: John Legend dedicates performance to wife after pregnancy loss

John Legend delivered an emotional performance Wednesday night at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards,...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •UpworthyBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comE! Online



