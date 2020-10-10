IPL 2020: KXIP aim to beat Virat Kohli's RCB to get back on winning track |Oneindia News

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Thursday, it will be a classic case of one team approaching the knockout stages while the other will be looking at an early exit.

With IPL 2020 just past the midway stage in the league, RCB are sitting at third position while KXIP are at the end of the points table, from where all they can hope for is some radical changes in fortune for all teams, not least them, if there is even any remote scope of recovery.

