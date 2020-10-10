Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: KXIP aim to beat Virat Kohli's RCB to get back on winning track |Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 05:19s - Published
IPL 2020: KXIP aim to beat Virat Kohli's RCB to get back on winning track |Oneindia News

IPL 2020: KXIP aim to beat Virat Kohli's RCB to get back on winning track |Oneindia News

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Thursday, it will be a classic case of one team approaching the knockout stages while the other will be looking at an early exit.

With IPL 2020 just past the midway stage in the league, RCB are sitting at third position while KXIP are at the end of the points table, from where all they can hope for is some radical changes in fortune for all teams, not least them, if there is even any remote scope of recovery.

#IPL2020 #RCBvsKXIP #ViratKohli


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LiveCasinoIndia

LiveCasinoIndia Can #Kohli and the #RoyalChallengersBangalore beat #KXIP to climb up the #IPL2020 table rankings today? #RCBvKXIP… https://t.co/AQ07K3oCgY 3 hours ago

Lingeshcr718

Lingesh @RCBTweets 1st Padikkal 🏏 2nd Virat kohli(c)🏏 3rd Moen ali 🏏⚾️ 4th Ab de Villiers 🏏 5th Parthiv patel (wk)🏏 6th Chr… https://t.co/cXDdU6uByD 19 hours ago

EWNsport

EWN Sport #IPL2020 Results: RCB beat CSK by 37 runs - Virat Kohli top scored with 90*, Chris Morris took 3/19. KKR beat K… https://t.co/nelisZLKrS 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB [Video]

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB

Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a..

Credit: ANIPublished
IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik's side looks to keep winning momentum against Virat Kohli & Co. [Video]

IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik's side looks to keep winning momentum against Virat Kohli & Co.

In Match 28 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to consolidate their position in the top four when they clash on Monday at Sharjah Cricket..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:02Published
IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s men face Virat Kohli’s brigade | Oneindia English [Video]

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s men face Virat Kohli’s brigade | Oneindia English

Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an intriguing mid-table Indian Premier League 2020 clash on Saturday with both teams battling inconsistency. CSK all-rounder Kedar..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:22Published