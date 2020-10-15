|
Cameron Peak Fire explodes to 158,300 acres, making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history
Cameron Peak Fire explodes to 158,300 acres, making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history
The Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County has grown to 158,300 acres — an increase of more than 20,000 acres compared to Tuesday — making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history.
The Cameron Peak Fire on Wednesday surpassed another 2020 blaze, the Pine Gulch Fire, as the largest...
The record-setting Cameron Peak Fire started Aug. 13 and has burned more than 158,000 acres.
