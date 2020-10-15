Global  
 

Cameron Peak Fire explodes to 158,300 acres, making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history

Cameron Peak Fire explodes to 158,300 acres, making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history

The Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County has grown to 158,300 acres — an increase of more than 20,000 acres compared to Tuesday — making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history.


Cameron Peak Fire becomes largest wildfire in Colorado history, growing more than 20,000 acres in a day

The Cameron Peak Fire on Wednesday surpassed another 2020 blaze, the Pine Gulch Fire, as the largest...
Colorado’s Cameron Peak Fire explodes into biggest blaze in state history


Largest wildfire Colorado has ever seen burning now near Fort Collins

The record-setting Cameron Peak Fire started Aug. 13 and has burned more than 158,000 acres.
The Cameron Peak Fire Is Now The Largest In State History Forcing Many Residents To Evacuate [Video]

The Cameron Peak fire has now grown to the largest in state history. The evacuation area for residents has been expanded leaving many to head to evacuation locations in Loveland.

More Firefighters From Across Colorado Head To Cameron Peak Fire [Video]

There are over a thousand personnel working to contain the Cameron Peak Fire, which grew to over 168,000 acres Wednesday night.

Enormous Plume of Smoke Looms Over Colorado as Cameron Peak Fire Spreads Burning Over 2500 Acres [Video]

The Cameron Peak Fire in colorado had been steadily burning and growing in size. Due to shifting winds and dry conditions, the fire exploded, spreading over 25000 acres of land in a single day. The..

