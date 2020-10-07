WAAY 31's Sierra Phillips reports on the Early Warning Radar Network

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 21 hours ago

The waay 31 storm tracker early warning radar network provides us with the most accurate, up to date information during severe weather.

Waay31s sierra phillips went to dekalb county.

That's where the rainsville mayor explained how this will help keep them safe when severe weather hits.

Lingerfelt- "it was unbelievable devastation."

Rainsville mayor rodger lingerfelt was working with a utility company and on the rainsville city council during the april 27th, 2011 tornado outbreak.

Lingerfelt- "never seen anything like it hope i never see anything like it again."

Standup- "almost a decade later the property damage may be cleaned up from those april 27th, 2011 tornados but a memorial stands to honor the victims who lost their lives that day."

Lingerfelt- "with the loss of lives it was something you don't want to go through again."

Rainsville and dekalb county have seen their fair share of tornados and severe weather.

Lingerfelt- "anything you can do to save your life and save your family's life, you need to do that."

You're taking a look at waay31s stormtracker early warning radar network site in guntersville.

With this radar, we'll be able to better track storms headed to the sand mountain area to keep you safe.

Our system will give you as much as an extra five minutes to prepare, with new radar scans every minute.

Lingerfelt- "even seconds is so crucial with you being able to get out of your house and get into a shelter."

Reporting in dekalb county, sierra phillips waay31