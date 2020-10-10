Return of Chris Gayle gave us so much energy: Murugan Ashwin after winning against RCB

Global  
 

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 wickets in the IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 15.

After winning match, bowler Murugan Ashwin said, "It's good to get a win.

Chris Gayle coming back to our side gave us so much so energy.

The mood of the team was high.

I am really happy that we won a game.

We knew we were playing good cricket, it's just about going over the line.

I am really happy that the bowl was coming out really well.

I was watching previous games for the wickets and even watched RCB game to observe their spinner and obviously, I took cue from them.

I just wanted the bowl to stick on the wicket.

I am happy that I was able to do that, happy that we were able to get wickets in the middle and could contribute to the team." Kings XI Punjab is currently on 8th position this season.


