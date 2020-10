AMBER Alert Issued For 7-Year-Old Maryland Boy Taken By Mother Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:31s - Published 4 minutes ago AMBER Alert Issued For 7-Year-Old Maryland Boy Taken By Mother An AMBER Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson who was taken by a group, including his mother, after they allegedly assaulted the boy's father and grandparents. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend