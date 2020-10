Amber alert cancelled after girl found



Authorities in Utah say they have located the child and the father is in custody. More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/amber-alert-police-looking-for-missing-6-year-old-and-father Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 1 week ago

Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old that was abducted at gunpoint in Raytown



Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old that was abducted at gunpoint in Raytown Credit: KMBC Duration: 00:23 Published 2 weeks ago