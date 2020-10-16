Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old Glen Burnie boy

AMBER Alert Canceled For 7-Year-Old Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson From Glen Burnie, MarylandAn AMBER Alert was canceled Friday for a 7-year-old Maryland boy who was allegedly taken by his biological mother late Thursday.
3 Men Wanted For Allegedly Stealing Medication From Glen Burnie Store At GunpointPolice in Anne Arundel County are searching for three suspects who allegedly stole medication at gunpoint from a store in Glen Burnie on Wednesday.