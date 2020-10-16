AMBER Alert Issued For Missing 7-Year-Old Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson From Glen Burnie, Maryland
An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 7-year-old boy in Anne Arundel County early Friday.
AMBER Alert Issued For 7-Year-Old Maryland Boy Taken By MotherAn AMBER Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson who was taken by a group, including his mother, after they allegedly assaulted the boy's father and grandparents.
AMBER ALERT: Missing 7-year-old last seen in Glen BurnieAMBER ALERT: Missing 7-year-old last seen in Glen Burnie
Search Continues For Missing 3-Year-Old In Southern OklahomaSearch Continues For Missing 3-Year-Old In Southern Oklahoma