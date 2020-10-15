Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election polls: Trump trails Biden by nine points

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
US election polls: Trump trails Biden by nine points

US election polls: Trump trails Biden by nine points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump mocks Biden for listening to science [Video]

Trump mocks Biden for listening to science

US President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, onthe latest stop of his campaign trail in the run up to November's Presidentialelection. The rally drew thousands of supporters who sat elbow to elbow,cheering Trump and booing his Democrat rival Joe Biden and the press. The vastmajority wore no masks to guard against the coronavirus, though cases in thestate are on the rise, with more than 1,000 new infections reported onSaturday. The president, as he often does, warned that a Biden election wouldlead to further lockdowns and at one point appeared to mock Biden for sayinghe would listen to scientists.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

ONLY ON AP Suburban women may hold White House key

 Lines are being drawn in the suburban sand of Pennsylvania and other battleground states where both President Trump and Joe Biden are vying for a coveted voting..
USATODAY.com

John Oliver mocks compliment on Trump’s smile at town hall: Like someone dropped dentures into ...

 “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver...
WorldNews

Who has most power in Asia? US leads, China closes in and India falls behind

 SYDNEY: China is closing in on the US as the most powerful country influencing the Asia-Pacific, as America’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic tarnishes its..
WorldNews
Trump: Biden will cancel Christmas [Video]

Trump: Biden will cancel Christmas

U.S. President Donald Trump in Nevada Sunday (October 18) said his rival, Joe Biden, will cancel Christmas if he wins in November.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:31Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump and Biden campaigns ramp up events in battleground states

 President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pushes to voters in battleground states. Sean Sullivan, CBSN political contributor and..
CBS News

Donald Trump speaks in Nevada on his current political strategy: Attacking Joe Biden

 Trailing in a string of national and state polls, the president spends much of his time these days making vicious attacks on opponent Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

slmloves31

No Justice, No Peace RT @ECMcLaughlin: Don’t stop until it’s done. Don’t get complacent. Keep going until it’s a landslide. Get Out the Damn Vote! https://t.co/… 18 minutes ago

jwsapp

𝕁𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟 𝕊𝕒𝕡𝕡 There's no question about #Trump's reaction to losing in November. His ego won't be able to accept that & he will c… https://t.co/kpCxB1IUw8 50 minutes ago

nothingofficial

Liza Béar Trump trails Biden with two weeks to go – but there could yet be surprises https://t.co/GWER9LZHoj but poll watchers are ready 1 hour ago

trstuart

TR Trump trails Biden with two weeks to go – but there could yet be surprises https://t.co/iPvi3pf5i9 2 hours ago

MMahfuzRahman

Mahfuzur Rahman Trump trails Biden with two weeks to go – but there could yet be surprises https://t.co/lZkzJ6guFF 2 hours ago

PoliticDisEase

Dis-ease https://t.co/ajIupPjavz GET YOUR MOJOE💙 2 hours ago

FUNNAGAN

BRIAN FUNNAGAN Trump trails Biden with two weeks to go – but there could yet be surprises https://t.co/N4D2h6UgdP 3 hours ago

Desmondsmith

Des Holy fuck, this is the dude people want 4 more years. Where is the patriotism? He might up and fucking LEAVE?! Prop… https://t.co/PxbHqmp0lq 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Former GOP Lawmaker Charged With Assaulting Poll Worker [Video]

Former GOP Lawmaker Charged With Assaulting Poll Worker

Making multiple false statements about this year's election, President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on his supporters to carefully watch polling locations. I am urging my supporters to go into..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
New Poll Shows Joe Biden Has Narrow Lead Over President Trump In Florida [Video]

New Poll Shows Joe Biden Has Narrow Lead Over President Trump In Florida

Mason-Dixon poll found Biden has the support of 48 percent of likely general election voters, while 45 percent back Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:35Published
Trump can't count on undecided voters to win -poll [Video]

Trump can't count on undecided voters to win -poll

[NFA] Four years ago, U.S. President Donald Trump rode a wave of late-deciding voters to a shocking election victory. But those voters are unlikely to rescue him again, new Reuters/Ipsos polling shows...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published