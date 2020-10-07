Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tommy Lee says he'll leave America if Donald Trump wins the election

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Tommy Lee says he'll leave America if Donald Trump wins the election

Tommy Lee says he'll leave America if Donald Trump wins the election

Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee has been an outspoken critic of the current president and he can’t think of anything worse than him winning a second term in office at next month’s election.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Spike Lee Suggests Trump Could Start New Civil War, Bring Back Slavery: ‘This Motherf***er is Not Going to Leave’

Spike Lee Suggests Trump Could Start New Civil War, Bring Back Slavery: ‘This Motherf***er is Not Going to Leave’ Spike Lee predicted in a new interview that a “civil war” could break out in America following...
Mediaite - Published

Tommy Lee Swears He's Moving to Europe if Trump Wins Reelection

Get ready Greece ... Tommy Lee is moving in, IF President Trump is reelected next month -- but...
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Denies California’s Request For Wildfire Disaster Relief Funds [Video]

Trump Administration Denies California’s Request For Wildfire Disaster Relief Funds

California's request for disaster relief funds, which would help clean up the damage from six recent wildfires, was rejected by President Donald Trump's administration this week.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:28Published
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Frequent Trump Critic, Casts Vote For Ronald Reagan [Video]

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Frequent Trump Critic, Casts Vote For Ronald Reagan

Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, has cast his ballot for the general election and did not vote for either of the two major-party candidates for..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:14Published
President Trump's town hall included a 'nodding woman,' a compliment to his smile and more [Video]

President Trump's town hall included a 'nodding woman,' a compliment to his smile and more

President Trump had viral-worthy moments during his town hall including a 'nodding woman,' being complimented on his smile and called a 'crazy uncle.'

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 01:37Published