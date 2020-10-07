|
|
|
Tommy Lee says he'll leave America if Donald Trump wins the election
Video Credit: Bang Media
- Duration: 01:17s - Published
Tommy Lee says he'll leave America if Donald Trump wins the election
Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee has been an outspoken critic of the current president and he can’t think of anything worse than him winning a second term in office at next month’s election.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Spike Lee predicted in a new interview that a “civil war” could break out in America following...
Mediaite - Published
|
Get ready Greece ... Tommy Lee is moving in, IF President Trump is reelected next month -- but...
TMZ.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|