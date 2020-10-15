|
The Cameron Peak Fire Has Grown To More Than 167,000 Acres Leaving 700 People Still Evacuated From Their Homes
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:49s - Published
As the Cameron Peak fire continues to grow many residents are still evacuated out of precaution as crews continue to fight the fire.
