The Cameron Peak Fire Has Grown To More Than 167,000 Acres Leaving 700 People Still Evacuated From Their Homes

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:49s - Published
As the Cameron Peak fire continues to grow many residents are still evacuated out of precaution as crews continue to fight the fire.


Cameron Peak Fire becomes largest wildfire in Colorado history, growing more than 20,000 acres in a day

The Cameron Peak Fire on Wednesday surpassed another 2020 blaze, the Pine Gulch Fire, as the largest...
USATODAY.com - Published

Colorado wildfire: Huge smoke plumes from Cameron Peak Fire, largest in state history

More than 164,000 acres of the US state has burned since the Cameron Peak Fire ignited in August.
BBC News - Published

Largest wildfire Colorado has ever seen burning now near Fort Collins

The record-setting Cameron Peak Fire started Aug. 13 and has burned more than 158,000 acres.
Upworthy - Published


'Wait And See': Cameron Peak Fire Evacuee Can't Get Home After Helping Fight Fires In California [Video]

'Wait And See': Cameron Peak Fire Evacuee Can't Get Home After Helping Fight Fires In California

The Cameron Peak Fire has burned 167,153 acres since it ignited on Aug. 13.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:53Published
Denver7 News 5 PM | Thursday, October 15 [Video]

Denver7 News 5 PM | Thursday, October 15

The Cameron Peak Fire, now the largest wildfire in Colorado's history, grew overnight and is now 164,140 acres. However, it remains 56% contained and no injuries have been reported.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:47Published
One Of Hundreds Of New Evacuees Of Cameron Peak Fire 'Takes His Hat Off To' Firefighters Trying To Protect Homes [Video]

One Of Hundreds Of New Evacuees Of Cameron Peak Fire 'Takes His Hat Off To' Firefighters Trying To Protect Homes

The Cameron Peak Fire burned more than 30,000 acres as it actively spread to the east on Wednesday and the burn area now covers 164,140 acres, from the Continental Divide to within 10 miles of Fort..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:00Published