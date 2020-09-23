Space Agency lift off for NHS drone delivery service

The Government's latest approach to tackling the spread of Covid-19 in Englandcould lead to a continuing increase in infections, while a circuit-breakerlockdown would benefit everyone, according to an expert in infectious diseasesand vaccines. Prof Paul Kellam, professor of virus genomics at ImperialCollege London, said the virus would continue to spread while authoritiesdebated which of the Government's lockdown tiers should apply to differentareas. Prof Kellam is among a number of clinicians calling for a short'circuit-breaker' lockdown to quickly suppress the virus's spread. Speaking tothe PA news agency, Prof Kellam said: "The longer you debate which tier you'rein, the more infection is actually happening at that time. The virus isn'tstopping to wait whilst people decide what the right tier is. "We run the riskthat by trying to balance saving lives, protecting the NHS and saving theeconomy at the same time, that we end up doing neither of those, and we end upin a state of not being able to achieve any of our aims."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:59Published
The NHS's Stoptober campaign is hoping smokers in England will join a millionpeople - including Scott Mills and Kate Thornton - who managed to kick thehabit this year. New data from UCL show nearly an increase of nearly a quarter(22%) in people trying to quit this year. Nearly a quarter of those who triedto quit (23%) succeeded. Smoking prevalence in England is at an all-time lowof 13.9%.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published
A group of students performed 'Garba' sporting costumes made of PPE kits in Surat. The hand-painted costumes have been designed by these fashion designing students. The unique 'Garba' outfits will be gifted to Covid Care volunteers of civil hospital. "This costume is a tribute to the workers in the fashion industry. These 'Garba' costumes are hand-painted and disposable. If anyone wants to play 'Garba' at home, can use these costumes," IDT faculty member, Aarushi Upreti. The Gujarat government has, meanwhile, banned 'Garba' due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:33Published
A group of students of fashion designing in Surat perform 'Garba' sporting hand-painted costumes made of PPE kits. These costumes have been designed by them. The Gujarat government has banned 'Garba' amid the COVID crisis. These COVID Garba outfits will be gifted to COVID Care volunteers of civil hospital in Surat.
On Digital Trends Live today: The director of Netflix's 'Residue' Merawi Gerima joins to talk about his debut film; Host of the YouTube show 'Tasting History' Max Miller joins to talk food and history;..