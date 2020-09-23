Space Agency lift off for NHS drone delivery service

Drones which could deliver Covid-19 samples, testing kits and PPE betweenhospitals have been backed by the UK Space Agency.

The machines will help inthe Covid-19 response, avoiding courier call-out waiting times, freeing up NHSstaff, reducing contact and minimising the risk of transmission.

Apian, whichwas founded by NHS staff as part of the NHS Clinical Entrepreneur Programme,aims to establish a network of secure air corridors for electric drones tonavigate via satellite-enabled GPS.