Every year, school kids and community members come out for a ceremony at the pantry.

Paul's Pantry will not hold World Food Day ceremony for the first time in 37 years

AN ANNUAL TRADITION.. HALTED BY COVID-19. PAUL'S PANTRY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CRAIG ROBBINS SAYS IT WASN'T SAFE TO PUT ON ITS USUAL ACTIVITIES TODAY DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC. BUT HE STILL WANTS PEOPLE TO RECOGNIZE WORLD FOOD DAY.. "It's just kind of a day to remind people that hunger is real, and it exists in our community," ROBBINS SAYS THE PANTRY DISTRIBUTES AN AVERAGE OF 20 THOUSAND POUNDS OF FOOD EACH DAY. AND MORE PEOPLE ARE IN NEED THAN EVER BEFORE. "Keep those folks that maybe have lost their jobs or had hours cut because of the pandemic in my mind." AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC THE PANTRY RECEIVED TONS OF DONATIONS. "In the beginning there was such an outpouring of generosity.

It wasunbelievable.

It was likeChristmas here."BUT ROBBINS SAYSTHE MOMENTUM HASSINCE SLOWED.AND WITH WINTERCOMING, THEY'REENCOURAGING PEOPLETO SET ASIDE FUNDS INTHEIR HOLIDAYBUDGETS TO HELPOUT."It's going to be a tough gofor a lot of people thisyear"HE SAYS VOLUNTEERHOURS ARE DOWN BY14,000 HOURS,SINCE MANY PEOPLEWHO REGULARLYHELP OUT ARE OLDEROR IN AT-RISKGROUPS FOR COVID-19."We miss them verymuch.

But we'd rather seethem safe and healthy."JENNIFER LIEBERENZHAS BEENVOLUNTEERING SINCETHE BEGINNING OFTHE PANDEMIC.."You get to just see thelight in their eyes whenthey know they're going tobe okay."SHE WANTS PEOPLETO KNOW PAUL'SPANTRY REALLYNEEDS DONATIONS."We're in a new age.

We'rein a new time where Idon't think those peoplewho have lived here theirwhole lives are aware ofthe need that we havehere now."SHE ALSO WANTSPEOPLE TO KNOWTHERE'S ENOUGHFOOD FOREVERYONE.."We're here.

We've beenopen the whole time.Come, get what youneed."..

AND THERE'S NOSHAME IN BEING INNEED.IN GREEN BAY, JENNABREE, N-B-C 26.IF WANT TO DONATEFOOD OR VOLUNTEERAT PAUL'S PANTRY --VISIT OURWEBSITE..N-B-C 26DOT CO