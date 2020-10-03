44Blitz Kentucky High School Week 6 Highlights

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 minutes ago

To take the field.

The panthers traveling to henderson..

As the colonels look to protect home field once again.

Midway through the first quarter ... henderson driving... ben dalton decides to take matters into his own hands ... but then matters bounce out of his hands ... only for him to recover the rock and roll down to the daviess county 8 yard line.

Once there ... dalton finishes what he starts ... slicing in from the 7 ... and leaping over a defender..

It's 6-0 colonels..

But the panthers claw their way back quickly.

Bryson parm takes the hand- off ... blows past the henderson county defense ... and sprints 45 yards to knot the game at 6... but the two point conversion makes it 8-6 daviess county.

Moments later..

Henderson county responds..

Jaheom williams takes the pitch and sweeps in ... giving henderson county back the lead ... then the colonels go for two ... dalton hits williams on the slant for the score.

Henderson co wins a high scoring affair 63-44.

Staying in owensboro..

Graves county takes on owensboro..

The red devils take it 42-21 to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2008.

And marshall county takes on apollo..

Apollo takes it 34-10.

We had a state ranked battle in hancock county.

7th ranked owensboro catholic made a trip to visit the 9th ranked hornets..

Catholic falls just short, 30-29.

Meanwhile madisonville north hopkins also ended up short..

The maroons fall to calloway county 20 - 10.

In 3a..

Webster county took on trigg county..

The trojans fall 63-34.

Union county battled 10th ranked paducah tilghman..

The braves