WCBI EndZone: Week Eight

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
WATCH: Highlights and scores from week eight of WCBI EndZone.

Welcome to endzone on wcbi week 8 im courtn ey robb and this is jon sokoloff its been a great week of high school footall the chargers facing the tigeres tigers up 16-0 tigers 29-0 chris bolton with the recap.

The tigers are the divison champ.

The chargers are looking to bounce back when they face hatley next week west point vs columbus calsouth ponotoc vs caledonia caledonia getting it done 28-3 tishomonngo co.

Vs new albany new ablany rolling to get the win ponotoc gets the win next on endzone some 3a action hatley vs houston h amory at boonville amory wins 31-20 kossuth vs belmont postponed to saturday okolona vs west lowndes cancelled french camp vs hamilton weather delay but french gets the win back




