Watch: Migrant worker’s idol replaces Goddess Durga in this Kolkata pandal

A puja pandal in Kolkata ahs installed the idol of a migrant worker with her children in place of Goddess Durga.
This step has been taken to highlight the plight of the migrant workers who had been forced to leave cities during the lockdown.
Thousands of them were seen walking by foot to their paces due to lack of jobs money and jobs to sustain themselves in the cities.
The statue, installed by the Barisha Club Durga Puja committee, shows a saree-clad mother with a child in her arms. Together, the mother and her children will be seen walking towards the image of Goddess Durga - a halo with 10 hands.
‘The pandal is based on the theme of the life of migrant workers and what they have faced during coronavirus lockdown,’ said Sudip, President of the Pandal.
Kolkata's Behala Barisha Club replaced Durga idol with a woman migrant worker portraying her hardship during covid-19 pandemic to paid tribute to them. They installed the statue to highlight the plight of migrant workers who were left without jobs. They were forced to walk hundreds of kilometres home as the country went into a coronavirus lockdown. The statue shows a saree-clad mother with her child Kartik on her hip. Behind the statue of the mother are her two daughters.Together, the mother and her children will be seen walking towards the image of Ma Durga - a halo with 10 hands."The pandal is based on theme of life of migrant workers and what they have faced during coronavirus lockdown," said President of the Pandal, Sudip.
