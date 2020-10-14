Watch: Migrant worker’s idol replaces Goddess Durga in this Kolkata pandal

‘The pandal is based on the theme of the life of migrant workers and what they have faced during coronavirus lockdown,’ said Sudip, President of the Pandal .

The statue, installed by the Barisha Club Durga Puja committee, shows a saree-clad mother with a child in her arms. Together, the mother and her children will be seen walking towards the image of Goddess Durga - a halo with 10 hands.

Thousands of them were seen walking by foot to their paces due to lack of jobs money and jobs to sustain themselves in the cities.

This step has been taken to highlight the plight of the migrant workers who had been forced to leave cities during the lockdown.