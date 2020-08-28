Global  
 

Captain Sir Tom Moore: A second national lockdown would be a disaster for the UK

Captain Sir Thomas Moore gives a radio interview to LBC news over his thoughtsof a possible second lockdown, which he says would be a 'disaster' forcommerce across the UK.


