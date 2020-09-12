Global  
 

THS Boys Soccer Regionals

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
THS Boys Soccer Regionals
THS Boys Soccer Regionals

Next saturday.

Terre haute south boys soccer was looking for their first regional semi-final win since 1997.

First half no score until braves brock barger hits ashton hayne with the pass in the box and hayne's shot is deflected off columbus east and in for the own goal.

South leads 1-0.

2nd half, still 1-0 south and they're attacking again.

Barger finds hayne in the box again but this time there's no deflection.

Hayne's goal gives south a 2-0 lead.

Columbus east gets a goal with 5 minutes left but south holds on to win this one 2-1 and advancing to the sectional championship game.

In the sectional championship game terre haute south gave it a good fight but comes up short to castle by




