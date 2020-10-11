Jacinda Ardern credits virus response for election win

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has described her landslide electionvictory as an endorsement of her government’s efforts to stamp out thecoronavirus and reboot the economy.
A day after winning a second term – withher Labour Party now able to govern without a coalition partner – Ms Ardernsaid she expected to form a new government within three weeks and toprioritise work on the virus response.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her center-left Labour Party in half a century on Saturday as voters rewarded her for strong leadership, particularly throughout this year. Edward Baran reports.
Shadow Minister for Schools Wes Streeting says the government's approach to local restrictions is "not working." He added that it is "unacceptable in this century" for children to go hungry as a result of inadequate financial support. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused the Labour Party of "political confusion" after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham refused to place his city in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions days after leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a national "circuit breaker". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of rejecting theadvice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker tocurb Covid infections. During PMQs, he asked Boris Johnson: “Why did the PrimeMinister reject that advice and abandon the science?”
