Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR: Eoin Morgan aims to bring Knight Riders on winning track | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 05:19s - Published
IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR: Eoin Morgan aims to bring Knight Riders on winning track | Oneindia News

IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR: Eoin Morgan aims to bring Knight Riders on winning track | Oneindia News

SunRisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 35 of Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Both SRH and KKR lost their previous games and would be looking to return to winning ways.

Despite their inconsistent performances, KKR find themselves in the top-half of the points table with eight points from eight games, while SRH are fifth on the eight-team table with just three wins to their name.

#IPL2020 #SRHvsKKR


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'We view Pat Cummins as an all-rounder:' KKR Skipper [Video]

'We view Pat Cummins as an all-rounder:' KKR Skipper

Chasing a par total of 149 set up by Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins and skipper Eoin Morgan, Mumbai Indians crossed the finish-line with 19 balls to spare. Skipper praised Cummins for stitching..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
'MI bowlers bowled really well,' admits Morgan after defeat [Video]

'MI bowlers bowled really well,' admits Morgan after defeat

Pat Cummins' gusty half-century and captain Eoin Morgan's cautious 39 run-inning helped Kolkata Knight Riders set up a target of 149 runs for Mumbai Indians. KKR captain Eoin Morgan accepted that the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata look to keep winning momentum | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata look to keep winning momentum | Oneindia News

Five losses in six games, nothing seems to be going Kings XI Punjab’s way. Right from the first game when the lost the Super Over contest to Delhi Capitals, things have been bumpy, to say the least..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:19Published