IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR: Eoin Morgan aims to bring Knight Riders on winning track | Oneindia News

SunRisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 35 of Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Both SRH and KKR lost their previous games and would be looking to return to winning ways.

Despite their inconsistent performances, KKR find themselves in the top-half of the points table with eight points from eight games, while SRH are fifth on the eight-team table with just three wins to their name.

#IPL2020 #SRHvsKKR