IPL 2020: 'Lockie was unbelievable,' KKR's Pat Cummins after defeating SRH

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling super over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18.

While addressing the press conference, KKR's Pat Cummins praised Lockie Ferguson's performance.

"It was pretty easy decision to pick Lockie, he did absolutely beautiful.

He was unbelievable today," praised KKR's Pat Cummins.

He further added, "I am so happy for him.

He has been working so hard.

He was unbelievable on the pressure as well." Ferguson clinched 3 wickets for just 15 runs and two wickets in the super over.


Duel between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders went into super over, where the 'Orange Army' suffered defeat. Bowling Coach and legendary spin bowler Muttiah Muralitharan said that there is nothing much to be changed in team's bowling, but there is a little need for improvement in batting.

 England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan gets the better of Trevor Bayliss - who coached them to that success - after a super over in the Indian Premier..
BBC News
Chasing a par total of 149 set up by Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins and skipper Eoin Morgan, Mumbai Indians crossed the finish-line with 19 balls to spare. Skipper praised Cummins for stitching KKR's innings and said that he is being viewed as an all-rounder. Morgan said, "We have actually looked at Pat as an all rounder. The thing is he has been focusing on his gold in this trip so far. It has made a huge difference in his batting." Over changes in the batting line-up of the team, Skipper said, "I think given the strength and depth that we have in our batting line up and the different skill level and skill sets, we have to be as adaptable as possible playing against different oppositions." KKR have so far lost 4 matches of the 8 played. In the next match, Kolkata will lock horns with Hyderabad.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gets a much needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thump SRH by 20 runs. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on team's comeback in the tournament said, "Sam Curran's all-rounder value is very high for the team. He is very competitive and every time he sets a challenge, he makes a difference with the bat and I think we saw a glimpse today of what he can do in future. So, he is a very good addition to us." CSK jumped to 6th position in the points table after beating SRH in their second faceoff.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Williamson's fifty went into vain as SRH hurtled to a 20-run defeat. SRH coach Trevor Bayliss over team's defeat said, "We have got some good young players, we are trying to get some experienced in the middle order. We have done well in the last few years scoring runs at the top in the order. It's probably more difficult battling conditions here in Dubai than back home." He further said, "Obviously, Shahbaz Nadeem coming in and played his first game and did pretty well. Sandeep Sharma is getting his confidence. Kane Williamson keeps scoring runs and is very consistent. We expect the runs going forward and hoping good score on the board." Irrespective of the loss, SRH remained on the fifth position in the points table.

Pat Cummins' gusty half-century and captain Eoin Morgan's cautious 39 run-inning helped Kolkata Knight Riders set up a target of 149 runs for Mumbai Indians. KKR captain Eoin Morgan accepted that the team made mistakes and Mumbai Indians bowled really well. Morgan said, "With the bat, I think we made a few mistakes and Mumbai Indians bowled really well and proved exactly why they have been one of the top teams throughout the tournament. We have just moved by the first half of the tournament and there is no better time to turn things around." On getting mid-way captaincy of KKR, Eoin Morgan said, "I think it took a lot of courage for Dinesh Karthik and actually quite a lot of selflessness to come forward and realise that he wanted to focus on his batting for the remainder of the tournament. It is a very good opportunity for me to lead the team but within group of players we need number of captains throughout this tournament.

Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. Players left their hotel from Abu Dhabi for game in Dubai. Rohit Sharma-led team is comfortably stands at 2nd position in IPL table.

Mumbai Indians is set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on October 16 in the 32nd match of IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians team players left their hotel from the UAE city to reach Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Team has won five of their seven matches so far in the 13th edition of IPL. Whereas, KKR is on 4th spot after having won four of the seven matches the team has played so far.

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16. Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardena said that every team member is ready rock on field. While talking on changes in the team at a press conference, Jayawardena said, "Everyone understands that everyone is as important as the players who are going out at filed. It makes a healthy rivalry in the group and a healthy competition. We just monitored every one attitude and their focus. Depending on it we might make certain changes, we make rotation so every player is ready to perform at any given time."Mumbai Indians is on 2nd position in the table of IPL.

With 19 balls remaining, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets on October 16 in Abu Dhabi. Quinton de Kock's not out 78 runs and MI bowlers guided the team to chase down a decent target of 149 runs. Mumbai Indians overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch their sixth win of the eight matches. Man of the match for MI, Quinton de Kock said, "I think, we didn't plan too much before as we know what our strengths are, it's just the matter of keep doing what you have been doing. Obviously, our team has a lot of experience." Over team's preparation for playoffs, Quinton de Kock said, "No there is no preparation of the playoffs yet; we are taking every game as it comes. Whatever happens, we are going to keep it simple. It's not controllable all we can do is play the best cricket."

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match..

