IPL 2020: 'Lockie was unbelievable,' KKR's Pat Cummins after defeating SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling super over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18.

While addressing the press conference, KKR's Pat Cummins praised Lockie Ferguson's performance.

"It was pretty easy decision to pick Lockie, he did absolutely beautiful.

He was unbelievable today," praised KKR's Pat Cummins.

He further added, "I am so happy for him.

He has been working so hard.

He was unbelievable on the pressure as well." Ferguson clinched 3 wickets for just 15 runs and two wickets in the super over.