SSC Tuatara breaks top speed record
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
SSC Tuatara breaks top speed record
Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Duration: 03:21s - Published
45 seconds ago
Footage from the day SSC broke the top speed record for a production car.
2020 SSC Tuatara Allegedly Snatches the Title of World's Fastest Production Car
Just like with the lap times of various cars posted on the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife,...
autoevolution - Published
4 days ago
