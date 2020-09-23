Dow Movers: CSCO, NKE
In early trading on Monday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%.
Year to date, Nike registers a 27.6% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 0.5%.
Cisco Systems is lower by about 16.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 0.1%, and International Business Machines, trading up 0.7% on the day.
