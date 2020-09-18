Global  
 

CVS to hire 15,000 to help with COVID-19, flu

U.S. pharmacy chain CVS Health said it will hire 15,000 employees in the fourth quarter of this year as the onset of winter could fuel a resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 and flu cases.

