Gov. Murphy Update On Coronavirus Pandemic In New Jersey

NJChamberOfCommerce NJ TODAY: Gov. Murphy hints that N.J. may soon increase #IndoorDining capacity. Gov. Murphy extends Corporation Bus… https://t.co/kXBp7158oN 3 days ago
ChamberSNJ ICYMI: Yesterday, 10/13, Governor Phil Murphy announced $100 million in additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Eco… https://t.co/PzoZLNls03 5 days ago
Innovative New Face Mask Filters Air Coming Into and Leaving the MaskLG’s new face mask brings comfort and functionality to wearers. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
NY Gov. Cuomo “Skeptical” of COVID-19 VaccineNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in an interview, he believes the American people will not be confident in a COVID-19 vaccine.
New York Weather: CBS2's 10/19 Monday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.